Howard Cecil Phillips, 71, husband of Opal Haggard Phillips, died Sunday, July 21, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington.
Including his wife, Howard is survived by two children, Howard Darrin Phillips of Georgetown, and Jaime Phillips of Lawrenceburg; a brother, Connie Phillips of Lawrenceburg; and two sisters, Linda Wood of Frankfort and Peggy Franklin of Lawrenceburg.
Visitation was held from 4 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Ritchie and Peach Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m., (today) Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home with Dr. Mike Hamrick officiating. Burial will follow in Lawrenceburg Cemetery.
Published in The Anderson News on July 25, 2019