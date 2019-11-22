Ida Mae Ritchie Morris, 82, wife of the late Robert Morris, passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at Heritage Hall at Signature Healthcare. Born July 1, 1937 in Anderson County, Ida Mae was the daughter of the late Tero Ritchie and Ella Christine Snow Ritchie.
Along with her husband and parents, Ida Mae was preceded in death a son, Robert Wayne Morris, two sisters, Barbara Jean (Bobby) Hillard and Mencie (Roy) Baxter, two brothers, Eugene Ritchie and Allen (Vivian) Ritchie, and a brother-in-law, Chesley Gilbert Thurman.
Ida Mae was a homemaker and a member of the Lawrenceburg Community Baptist Church.
Ida Mae is survived by her two daughters, Darlene Gay and her husband Donnie of Palermo, New Jersey, and Joani Clark and her husband Steve of Lawrenceburg; two grandsons, Tony Lee (Becky) Kinney and Chris (Erica) Gay; a great granddaughter, Ashley (Alex) McGaughey; and her sister, Mary Ellen Thurman of Lawrenceburg; and a sister-in-law, Linda Buntain Ritchie.
Visitation was Monday, Nov. 18 followed by the service at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Bro. Steve Broughton and Chaplain George Smith will officiate the service. Burial followed in Lawrenceburg Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Tony Kinney, Bryan Taylor, Leoncio "Junior" Fajardo, Robert Dale Allen, Adam Ritchie, and Brian Ritchie.
Memorials in memory of Ida Mae Morris are suggested to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 643 Teton Trail, Frankfort, KY 40601.Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.ritchieandpeach.com.
Published in The Anderson News on Nov. 23, 2019