Israel Jacob Cody II, age 72, of Mountain City, Tennessee, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at James H. Quillen VA Medical Center in Mountain Home, Tennessee.

Israel was born May 2, 1947 to Israel Jacob Cody and Ruth Mae Wroten Cody in St Johns County, Florida.

Israel served in the Marines and he was a Vietnam veteran. He served in several countries and he was very proud of his service. Israel marched with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr during the Civil Rights Movement. He worked in several states before moving to Lawrenceburg, Kentucky and opened a custom car audio and detail business that he ran for the next 20 years. Israel was a determined and honorable man that took much pride in the things he did. He had a great love for his children and the Lord, and a profound love for music.

Israel was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Ann Cody James.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Quante Cody; children, Katheryna (Donavan) Daniel, Angelique (Brandon) Morales, Tatiana (Antoinette) Cody, Diane (George) Roxann, Trice (LaRick) Cody, Justin (Samantha) Cody, Ceryna (Autumn) Cody, Rene Cody Wyatt, and Chase (Nikki) Simpson; sisters, Jacqueline (Tierney) Gray Shellmier and Sharon Blum; brother, Charles Cody; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

The family of Israel received friends from 11 a.m. to noon on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Morris-Baker Funeral Home in Johnson City, Tennessee (2001 E Oakland Ave). A funeral service followed at noon at the funeral home. Chaplain Kevin Holmes officiated. The committal service was at 1:45 p.m. at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Meet at the cemetery gates at 1:30 p.m. to go in procession.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Horses for Heroes

