James Bulan Baker, 67, died Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at his home.
James is survived by his wife of 45 years, Rosiland Marshall Baker, three children, Olson McMurray of Dry Ridge, James McMurray of Lawrenceburg, and Shannon Baker Coleman of Frankfort; and two sisters, Wanda Spicer and Tina Durr, both of Lawrenceburg. Cremation was chosen. A celebration of James' Life was held Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 3 p.m. at New Life Christian Fellowship.
Arrangements are entrusted to Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home.
Published in The Anderson News on June 28, 2019