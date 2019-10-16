James Conard Bledsoe, 73, husband of Susan Scott Bledsoe, died at Baptist Health in Louisville Oct. 12, 2019.
Mr. Bledsoe is survived by his wife, Susan Scott Bledsoe; daughter, Holly Bledsoe Owens; sister, Brenda Woliver; and brothers, Joseph Bledsoe, Bob Bledsoe and Doug Bledsoe.
A Memorial Service will take place in Virginia at Mullins Sturgill funeral home, Oct. 26, 2019. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., with funeral at 8:00 p.m..
Arrangements have been entrusted to Saffell House Funeral Home.
Published in The Anderson News on Oct. 17, 2019