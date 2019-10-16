James Conard Bledsoe

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Conard Bledsoe.
Service Information
Saffell House Funeral Home
340 S Main St
Lawrenceburg, KY
40342
(502)-598-3268
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mullins Sturgill funeral home
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
8:00 PM
Mullins Sturgill funeral home
Obituary
Send Flowers

James Conard Bledsoe, 73, husband of Susan Scott Bledsoe, died at Baptist Health in Louisville Oct. 12, 2019.
Mr. Bledsoe is survived by his wife, Susan Scott Bledsoe; daughter, Holly Bledsoe Owens; sister, Brenda Woliver; and brothers, Joseph Bledsoe, Bob Bledsoe and Doug Bledsoe.
A Memorial Service will take place in Virginia at Mullins Sturgill funeral home, Oct. 26, 2019. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., with funeral at 8:00 p.m..
Arrangements have been entrusted to Saffell House Funeral Home.
Published in The Anderson News on Oct. 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.