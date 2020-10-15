1/
James Franklin "Frankie" Stevens
1954 - 2020
James Franklin "Frankie" Stevens, 66, passed away Oct. 4, 2020, at the Frankfort Regional Medical Center. Born July 15, 1954 in Versailles, Frankie was the son of the late Elmer James Stevens and Mary Lou Courtney Stevens.
Frankie is survived by Gennie Beasley of Tyrone, Lisa Gay Stevens of Lawrenceburg; five children, Franki "Little Frank" Price of Lancaster, Latasha Nicole Stevens, James Markcus Beasley of Lawrenceburg, Grayson Nicole Preston of Lexington, and Shannon McClease Stevens of Lawrenceburg;
Private family services will be held. Arrangements entrusted to the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home.
Memorials are suggested to assist the family with expenses. Please send to the Frankie Stevens Memorial Fund, c/o Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home, P.O. Box 730, Lawrenceburg, KY 40342.

Published in The Anderson News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
