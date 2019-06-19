James "Larry" Sinnett, 72, husband of 50 years to Mary Jane Stallings Sinnett, died on June 11, 2019 at his residence.
Along with his wife and parents, he is survived by his son, Lawrence E. Sinnett, Lawrenceburg; two brothers, William R. Sinnett, Philpot, Kentucky and Scotty R. Sinnett, Howesville, Kentucky; two sisters, Edna Jane Morton, of Owensboro, and Linda Faye Burch, Whitesville, Kentucky.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019 at Anderson Christian Church with Pastor Jonathan Gleason officiating. Gash Memorial Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Anderson News on June 20, 2019