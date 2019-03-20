James Silas Stratton, 79, died Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Heritage Hall in Lawrenceburg.
Mr. Stratton is survived by two brothers, Billy Stratton and his wife Joyce, and Kenneth "Bud" Stratton and his wife Jo, all of Lawrenceburg; two sisters, Janice Peach and her husband Charles of Lawrenceburg, and Jane Wood of Georgetown.
Graveside service was Friday, March 15, 2019 at Lexington Cemetery in Lexington.
Arrangements were entrusted to Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home.
Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home
701 N Main St PO Box 730
LAWRENCEBURG, KY 40342
(502) 839-5151
Published in The Anderson News on Mar. 21, 2019