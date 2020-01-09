James Warren "Jim" Searcy

Guest Book
  • "Jimmy was nothing shy of an angel. On January 2, his day..."
    - Janice Foster
  • "REST IN PEACE MY FRIEND. YOU ALWAYS REMIND ME OF YOUR..."
    - Perlita Roman
  • "I am reminded of your devotion to family, your love of..."
    - Patricia Beckett
  • "May the love of friends and family carry you through your..."
    - Myra White
  • "I worked with Jim in Louisville office of Kentucky Revenue...."
    - Donald Clark
Service Information
Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home
701 N Main St
LAWRENCEBURG, KY
40342
(502)-839-5151
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home
701 N Main St
LAWRENCEBURG, KY
Service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home
701 N Main St
LAWRENCEBURG, KY
Obituary
James Warren "Jim" Searcy, 78, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 at Episcopal Church Home in Louisville.
Jim is survived by cousins, Bill and Judy Risdon of Hickory Corner, Michigan, Dan and Tecrissa Pender of Richland, Michigan, and Bobby and Lois Wilson of Jackson, Michigan, and close friends, Rick Cook, Brent Gorter and Perlita Roman, all of Louisville.
Services were Monday, January 6, at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Rev. Jim Wheeler officiated the service. Burial followed in Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Visitation was prior to the service on Monday.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home.

Published in The Anderson News on Jan. 10, 2020
