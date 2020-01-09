James Warren "Jim" Searcy, 78, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 at Episcopal Church Home in Louisville.
Jim is survived by cousins, Bill and Judy Risdon of Hickory Corner, Michigan, Dan and Tecrissa Pender of Richland, Michigan, and Bobby and Lois Wilson of Jackson, Michigan, and close friends, Rick Cook, Brent Gorter and Perlita Roman, all of Louisville.
Services were Monday, January 6, at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Rev. Jim Wheeler officiated the service. Burial followed in Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Visitation was prior to the service on Monday.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home.
Published in The Anderson News on Jan. 10, 2020