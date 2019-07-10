Jane Elizabeth Cunningham Gilkison, 54, died Saturday, July 6, 2019.
Jane is survived by her parents, Bruce Allen and JoAnn (McGuire) Cunningham of Lawrenceburg; two daughters, Heather Gilkison and Ashley Gilkison of Lawrenceburg; and her sister, Sandra Medley of Lawrenceburg.
Services will be held 11:00 a.m., Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Lawrenceburg Cemetery pavilion. Bro. John Hockersmith will officiate the service. No public visitation will be held.
Arrangements are entrusted to Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home.
Published in The Anderson News on July 11, 2019