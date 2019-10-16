Janice 'Ruth' Ferris Cubert, 79, wife of 55 years to Bobbie Joe Cubert, of Lawrenceburg, died Monday, Oct.14, 2019 at her residence.

She was born in West Virginia on Jan. 23, 1940 to the late Barney and Grethel Hood Ferris. She retired from the Federal Civil Service where she worked as an administrator and enjoyed crafts and hobbies.

Along with her husband she is survived by two daughters, Teresa Jones, of Berea and Nadene Cubert, of Lawrenceburg; three sisters, Joyce Hayes, Illinois, Kay Ferris, and Patricia Geick, both of Texas; and three grandchildren, Philip (Amy) Jones, of Paint Lick, Steven Jones and Carleigh Jones, both of Virginia.

Funeral services will be Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Gash Memorial Chapel with Dr. Jeff Eaton officiating. Burial will follow in Hebron Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:30 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.

Casket bearers will be David Cubert, Jarred Cubert, Jeremy Hawkins, Ethan Hawkins, Philip Jones and Steven Jones.







