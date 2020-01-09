Janice Florence Stratton Peach, 83, wife of 69 years to Charles Peach, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 at Heritage Hall. Born April 14, 1936 in Anderson County, Janice was the daughter of the late Obed Kenneth Stratton and Madge Holt Stratton.
Along with her parents, Janice was preceded in death by three grandchildren, Dakota Tori Lee Preston, Adrian Johnnie Charles Peach, and Keith Allison Brown; a great grandchild, Joseph Cornish; two sisters, Lenora Drummond and Geraldine Drury; and two brothers, Michael Stratton and Silas Stratton.
A member of First Baptist Church, Janice was a retired lunchroom lady for 27 years at Saffell Street Elementary School in Anderson County. Janice loved her spending time with her family and traveling with friends.
Including her husband, Janice is survived by her four daughters, Diane (Paul) Polly of Frankfort, Charlene (Paul) Cornish of Harrodsburg, Marilyn (Bobby) Shryock of Lawrenceburg, and Martha (Craig Peach) Peach of Frankfort; 8 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; a sister, Jane Wood of Georgetown; and two brothers, Billy (Joyce) Stratton and Kenneth (Jo) Stratton, both of Lawrenceburg.
Funeral services were held Saturday, Jan. 4, at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Dr. Bob Ehr officiated the service. Burial followed in Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Visitation was Friday and Saturday until the time of service.
Serving as pallbearers were Doug Stockton, David Stockton, Roger Brown, Adam Shryock, Blake Rogers, and Austin Rogers. Honorary bearers will be Susan Cutts, Mandy Rogers, and Amy Shryock.
Memorials are suggested to First Baptist Church, 111 N. Main St., Lawrenceburg, KY 40342 or Shriners Hospital, 1900 Richmond Rd., Lexington, KY 40502.
Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.ritchieandpeach.com.
Published in The Anderson News on Jan. 10, 2020