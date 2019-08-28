Janice Lynn Bryant, 62, passed away on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019.
She was born in Versailles on Nov. 26, 1956 to the late Charles and Waldene Cotton Bryant. She retired from Investors Heritage Life Insurance as an Accounting Clerk.
She is survived by her companion, David Chisley; her daughter, Joy Torres, Frankfort; her sister, Vickie Cummins, Frankfort; her grandchildren, Kaleb Mobley, and Valorie Mobley; and her grand dog, Carlito.
Memorial Service was held at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Gathering of Family and Friends was held from 5 p.m. until the time of service on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.
Published in The Anderson News on Aug. 29, 2019