J.B. Stratton, 88, of Salvisa, widower of Margaret Louise Stratton, died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at his residence.
Mr. Stratton is survived by a son, George Kevin Stratton, of Salvisa; sister, Shirley Ann Gash, Salvisa; four grandchildren, Shanna Burrus, Danville, Sara Roberts, Salvisa; Ben Stratton, and Keri Thompson, of Tennessee.
Along with his wife and parents he was preceded in death by a son, James Robert Stratton.
Funeral services were Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at Gash Memorial Chapel with Bro. Darrell Hahn officiating. Burial followed in Hebron Cemetery. Visitation was Monday prior to the service.
Published in The Anderson News on Dec. 19, 2019