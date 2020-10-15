Jeffery Allen Courtney, 61, passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 in Lexington. Jeffery was born March 13, 1959 in Lexington, son of the late Herman Franklin Courtney, Jr. and Georgia Mae Vaught Courtney.

Jeffery is survived by a son, Jason Dale Courtney; two sisters, Jeannie Perry Urban and husband Chuck of Lawrenceburg, and Brenda Sue Crow and a grandchild, and a great grandchild.

Including his parents, Jeffery was preceded in death by a sister, Norma Kay Perry; a brother, Dale Courtney; and a nephew, Clifford Lee Caffee.

Jeffery chose cremation and a gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home.

Memorials are suggested to the Jeffery A. Courtney Memorial Fund, c/o Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home, P.O. Box 730, Lawrenceburg, KY 40342.





