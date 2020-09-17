1/1
Jewell Brown Morris
Jewell Brown Morris, 86, passed away on Tuesday, Sept.1, 2020 at Baptist Health Louisville Hospital. Born in Anderson County on Dec. 21, 1933; she was the daughter of the late Harvey Jerome Brown (Romie) and Gladys Dennis Brown (Nell).
Jewell graduated high school from Western Anderson High School and then went to Beauty School. After marrying her husband, Raphael, on December 19th, 1951; they lived in Chaplin and Louisville. Jewell was a member of the Eastland Church of Christ. Jewell loved to sew, cook, take care of her home and travel- especially to Renfro Valley.
Jewell is survived by her husband, Raphael Morris; son, Danny Morris (wife, Rebecca); daughter, Karen Ossewaarde (husband, Scott); sisters, Betty Morris and Nancy Bell; grandchildren, Erin Chaffin, Matthew Ossewaarde and Kristin Haney, Ethan Morris; and five great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her parents, Harvey Jerome Brown (Romie) and Gladys Dennis Brown (Nell); brother, Lewis Brown.
Visitation was Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at Fern Creek Funeral Home in Louisville with funeral service following. A Graveside Service was held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Chaplin Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Saffell House Funeral Home. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.saffellhousefuneralhome.com

Published in The Anderson News from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
