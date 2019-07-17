Jewell Ray Sutherland, 74, husband of 55 years to Janice Dennis Sutherland, died July 8, 2019 at CCH at St. Joseph Hospital.
Including his wife, Jewell is survived by his three daughters, Jennifer McDermott, Julie Sanderson and Jessica Sutherland, all of Lawrenceburg; two sisters, Carlotta Hyatt and Joy Riley, both of Lawrenceburg; a brother, Jesse G. Sutherland of Natick, Massachusetts; and his loving dog Hondo.
Visitation was held from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 10 to 2 p.m. Friday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home.
Funeral services were held 2:00 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019 at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Bro. Garrett Franklin and Bro. John Kesel officiated the service. Burial followed in Lawrenceburg Cemetery.
Published in The Anderson News on July 18, 2019