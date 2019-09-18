Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home 701 N Main St LAWRENCEBURG , KY 40342 (502)-839-5151 Visitation 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM First Christian Church 300 S. Main St. Lawrenceburg , KY View Map Service 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM First Christian Church 300 S. Main St. Lawrenceburg , KY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jill Tyler Hurst, 18, passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 at University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital in Lexington.

Jill was born on a snowy, first day of spring on March 20, 2001. She was immediately adored by her parents, Christy Jane and Jerry Hurst, her entire family, and everyone who met her.

Jill was a proud member of the church family at First Christian Church in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky where she was a Wacky Wednesday volunteer. Jill attended Anderson County Schools where she participated in cross country and the swim team. She was an employee at Juniper Hills Aquatic Center where she was a lifeguard. Jill graduated from Anderson County High School in May 2019. She hoped to join the United States Air Force.

Jill loved to travel and had encouraged her parents to host foreign exchange students who became her chosen sisters. Jill had recently returned from Germany and had trips planned for Mexico, Ireland, and Greece in the coming months.

Jill was an organ donor and will continue to have birthdays and Christmases and travel through the lives of others. May her gifts to others allow her to become a wife, a mother, and live a long happy life.

Jill is survived by her parents, Christy Jane and Jerry Hurst of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky; her grandparents Jerry and Shirley (Blakey) Hurst and Olivia Ripy, all of Lawrenceburg. She is also survived by family members, Ken and Darla Hurst of Indianapolis, Indiana, Jay and Lisanne Hurst of Louisville, Kentucky, Bo and Melissa Spencer, Jackson Ratliff, Marley and Graham Spencer all of Lawrenceburg.

Jill was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Charles R. Whitt; maternal great grandparents, Thomas B. Ripy, Sr. and Hazel Overall Ripy, Charles Calvin Whitt and Ann Treadway Whitt; paternal great grandparents, Joe and Lucille Blakey and William J. and Emma Hurst.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept 20, 2019 from 2 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 from noon to 3 p.m. at First Christian Church, 300 S. Main St., Lawrenceburg, Kentucky.

Services will be held on Saturday beginning at 3 p.m. at First Christian Church. The Rev. Jim Wheeler, Rev. Micki McHugh, Rev. Mike McColl, and Rev. Will J. Howard will be officiating. Burial will follow in Lawrenceburg Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be Hayden Cook, Forrest Kincaid, Chase Fink, Drew Fowler, Dalton Davis, Ryan Webber, and Jacoby Conway.

Memorials in memory of Jill Tyler Hurst are suggested to the Christmas Angel Fund at First Christian Church, 300 S. Main St., Lawrenceburg, KY 40342 or KODA (KY Organ Donor Affiliates) in Memory of Jill Hurst at

Arrangements for Jill have been entrusted to Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Condolences to the family may be expressed at

Jill Tyler Hurst, 18, passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 at University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital in Lexington.Jill was born on a snowy, first day of spring on March 20, 2001. She was immediately adored by her parents, Christy Jane and Jerry Hurst, her entire family, and everyone who met her.Jill was a proud member of the church family at First Christian Church in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky where she was a Wacky Wednesday volunteer. Jill attended Anderson County Schools where she participated in cross country and the swim team. She was an employee at Juniper Hills Aquatic Center where she was a lifeguard. Jill graduated from Anderson County High School in May 2019. She hoped to join the United States Air Force.Jill loved to travel and had encouraged her parents to host foreign exchange students who became her chosen sisters. Jill had recently returned from Germany and had trips planned for Mexico, Ireland, and Greece in the coming months.Jill was an organ donor and will continue to have birthdays and Christmases and travel through the lives of others. May her gifts to others allow her to become a wife, a mother, and live a long happy life.Jill is survived by her parents, Christy Jane and Jerry Hurst of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky; her grandparents Jerry and Shirley (Blakey) Hurst and Olivia Ripy, all of Lawrenceburg. She is also survived by family members, Ken and Darla Hurst of Indianapolis, Indiana, Jay and Lisanne Hurst of Louisville, Kentucky, Bo and Melissa Spencer, Jackson Ratliff, Marley and Graham Spencer all of Lawrenceburg.Jill was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Charles R. Whitt; maternal great grandparents, Thomas B. Ripy, Sr. and Hazel Overall Ripy, Charles Calvin Whitt and Ann Treadway Whitt; paternal great grandparents, Joe and Lucille Blakey and William J. and Emma Hurst.Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept 20, 2019 from 2 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 from noon to 3 p.m. at First Christian Church, 300 S. Main St., Lawrenceburg, Kentucky.Services will be held on Saturday beginning at 3 p.m. at First Christian Church. The Rev. Jim Wheeler, Rev. Micki McHugh, Rev. Mike McColl, and Rev. Will J. Howard will be officiating. Burial will follow in Lawrenceburg Cemetery.Serving as pallbearers will be Hayden Cook, Forrest Kincaid, Chase Fink, Drew Fowler, Dalton Davis, Ryan Webber, and Jacoby Conway.Memorials in memory of Jill Tyler Hurst are suggested to the Christmas Angel Fund at First Christian Church, 300 S. Main St., Lawrenceburg, KY 40342 or KODA (KY Organ Donor Affiliates) in Memory of Jill Hurst at www.donatelife.net Arrangements for Jill have been entrusted to Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.ritchieandpeach.com. Published in The Anderson News on Sept. 19, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Air Force Return to Today's Obituaries for The Anderson News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close