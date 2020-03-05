Joseph Harold "Joe" Sparrow, 74, died Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at his home.
Joe is survived by his wife of 43 years, Rhonda Day Sparrow of Lawrenceburg, his daughter, Nikki Sparrow Walker of Lawrenceburg; his son Joseph "Joe" Cook of North Carolina; and a brother Jerry Sparrow of Lawrenceburg;
Funeral service was held Tuesday, March 3, at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Pastor Don Carter and Pastor Debbie Peach officiated the service. Burial followed in Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Visitation was Monday at the funeral home.
Published in The Anderson News on Mar. 6, 2020