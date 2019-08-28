Kaleb Arthur Phelps, infant son of Kevin Leverne Phelps, Jr. and Kimberly Susan Boughton Phelps, was stillborn Aug. 23, 2019 at Baptist Health Lexington.
Along with his parents, Kaleb is survived by his brother, Kevin Leverne Phelps III; maternal grandparents, Stacy Ann Bryan Sellers of Burgin and Donn S. (wife Beckie) Boughton of Lake Worth, Florida; paternal grandparents Kevin and Vicky Phelps, Sr. of Lexington; paternal great grandmothers, Dorothea Wilson of Caro, Michigan and Leora Phelps of Mayville, Michigan.
Visitation will be held Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m. followed by service at 3 p.m. at Friendship & Unity Baptist Church, 3683 Bardstown Rd., Lawrenceburg, KY. Bro. Bobby Chesser and Bro. Joe Smith will officiate the service. Burial will follow in Friendship Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home.
Published in The Anderson News on Aug. 29, 2019