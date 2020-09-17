Kevin Gene Goodlett, 53, passed away on Sept. 5, 2020 in Lawrenceburg. Born in Woodford County on Sept. 4, 1967. He was the son of Floyd (Snookie) and Linda Diane Goodlett.
Kevin attended school at Western Anderson in Anderson County. He has spent 32 years working at Wild Turkey in Lawrenceburg. Kevin was an avid deer hunter, he loved motorcycles and loved farming. Kevin also loved his grandchildren very much.
Kevin is survived by his mother, Linda Goodlett; daughters, Lindsey Decker (husband-Jordan) and Sydney Horton (husband-Dakota); grandchildren, Harper Decker and Nova Horton; and four step grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his father, Floyd Goodlett; and brother, Michael Goodlett.
Visitation was held on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 at Saffell House Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 at Saffell House Funeral Home at 1 p.m. with visitation preceding the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.. The graveside will follow on Wednesday at Fox Creek Cemetery.
The Service will be conducted by Mark Webb.
Pallbearers will be Dr. Thomas Hamilton, Anthony King, Glen Heightchew, Johnny Dennis, Kevin Chilton, Ronnie Jewell, Brad Searcy, and Sean Searcy.
The family has requested donations be made to the Fox Creek Cemetery Fund in lieu of flowers.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Saffell House Funeral Home. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.saffellhousefuneralhome.com