Service Information Gash Memorial Chapel 322 South Main Street Lawrenceburg , KY 40342-0316 (502)-839-6901 Visitation 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM Gash Memorial Chapel 322 South Main Street Lawrenceburg , KY 40342-0316 View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Gash Memorial Chapel 322 South Main Street Lawrenceburg , KY 40342-0316 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Gash Memorial Chapel 322 South Main Street Lawrenceburg , KY 40342-0316 View Map Send Flowers Death Notice

Landon Alexander Smith, 14, of Lawrenceburg, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019 in Frankfort due to an accidental drowning.

He was born in Portsmouth, Ohio to Christopher Lee and Savanah Kay White Smith, both of Lawrenceburg. Landon attended Family Worship Center; was a student at Anderson County Middle School; former member of the Middle School Soccer Team; was working towards being in the Army; he was looking forward to starting ROTC at Anderson County High School; and loved playing fortnite.

Along with his parents he is survived by his two brothers, Michael-Andrew P. Smith and Elijah T. Smith, both of Lawrenceburg; maternal grandmother, Rita Scott Corns, Flemingsburg; paternal grandparents, David and Barbara Smith, of Ewing; and a large group of extended family and friends.

Landon was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Howard White and two great-grandmothers, Earthel Elliot and Opal Smith.

Funeral services were Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Gash Memorial Chapel at 11:00 a.m. with Bro. Tony Andrade officiating. Cremation followed. Visitation was from 3 to 8 p.m. on Monday and 9 to 11 a.m on Tuesday prior to the service.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Fifth Third Bank, Landon Smith Memorial Fund, an address will be announced soon. Donations can also be made to the , PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675. Landon Alexander Smith, 14, of Lawrenceburg, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019 in Frankfort due to an accidental drowning.He was born in Portsmouth, Ohio to Christopher Lee and Savanah Kay White Smith, both of Lawrenceburg. Landon attended Family Worship Center; was a student at Anderson County Middle School; former member of the Middle School Soccer Team; was working towards being in the Army; he was looking forward to starting ROTC at Anderson County High School; and loved playing fortnite.Along with his parents he is survived by his two brothers, Michael-Andrew P. Smith and Elijah T. Smith, both of Lawrenceburg; maternal grandmother, Rita Scott Corns, Flemingsburg; paternal grandparents, David and Barbara Smith, of Ewing; and a large group of extended family and friends.Landon was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Howard White and two great-grandmothers, Earthel Elliot and Opal Smith.Funeral services were Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Gash Memorial Chapel at 11:00 a.m. with Bro. Tony Andrade officiating. Cremation followed. Visitation was from 3 to 8 p.m. on Monday and 9 to 11 a.m on Tuesday prior to the service.Memorial contributions are suggested to Fifth Third Bank, Landon Smith Memorial Fund, an address will be announced soon. Donations can also be made to the , PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675. Published in The Anderson News on July 11, 2019

Print | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for The Anderson News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.