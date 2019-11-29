Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Nelson Dales. View Sign Service Information LeCompte-Johnson-Taylor Funeral Home 1725 Louisville Road Frankfort , KY 40601 (502)-223-5858 Send Flowers Obituary

Services for Larry Nelson Dales, 84, of Lawrenceburg, will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Frankfort. Bishop Jens Fugal will officiate. Burial will follow in Lawrenceburg Cemetery where Post #4075 will conduct military honors. Visitation will be held Tuesday 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the church.

Larry died Saturday at his home surrounded by his family. A native of East Liverpool, Ohio, he taught K-12 at Breckinridge Training School, and ended his career as professor at Morehead State University where he taught photojournalism, desktop publishing, mass communications and photography. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force serving as an Airmen first class. Larry was a leader of the Boy Scouts of America and member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Frankfort. He enjoyed antique cars, photography, and reading. He designed and built his own car modeled from a 1930's type vehicle. Larry was a humble man who knew "a little about everything" and loved everybody.

He was the son of the late Anna Elizabeth Ralston and Wilbert Clifford Dales. He was preceded by brothers John and Richard Dales and a sister Barbara Dales.

Survivors include his wife Doris Loraine Dales; daughter Jill Evelyn (William) Cheak; son Larry Nelson Dales, II, all of Lawrenceburg, son, Kevin Clarence (Candy) Dales, Wallingford, Kentucky; brother, William Ralston Dales, Texas; sister Martha Herrick, Florida; eight grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be family members Kegan Clarence Dales, Connor Thomas Dales, Grayson Bailey Dales, Kevin Clarence Dales, Larry Nelson Dales, II and William Carroll Cheak. Honorary bearers will be Dr. Anthony Marano, Clarence Wiles, Bishop Jens Fugal, Darrell Blackburn, Ellie Grace Dales, Sheraden Leigh Dales, Sydney Evelyn Dales, John Dalton Lewis and Wesley Blake Lewis.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators. LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling arrangements. You may share memories and leave condolences at

