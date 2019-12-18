Lee D. Sayre, 77, husband of 58 years to Barbara Moore Sayre, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at his home. Born July 14, 1942 in Anderson County, Lee was the son of the late Marion "Pete" Sayre and Verna Thompson Sayre.
Including his parents, Lee was preceded in death by a brother, William C. Sayre.
Lee worked as a fork lift operator with Fruit of the Loom for 39 years and later worked 4 ½ years for Algood Foods in Lawrenceburg. A lifetime member of Ninevah Christian Church, Lee enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Along with his wife, Lee is survived by three sisters, Betty Kirby and Alice Haden of Lawrenceburg, and Helen Harris and her husband Elwood of Frankfort, and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation was Thursday, Dec.12 at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home.
Funeral service was Friday, Dec. 13, at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Pastors Terry Cooper and Will Cooper officiated the service. Burial followed in Alton Cemetery in Anderson County.
Serving as pallbearers will be Dewayne Holder, Jeff Kirby, Eddie Moore, Allen Moore, Josh Jones, and Ray Blackwell. Honorary bearers will be Jim Sayre, Bart Sayre, Bowen Carmickle, Warren Marshall, Larry Chisholm, and Rusty Ruble.
The family requests contributions be made Bluegrass Hospice Care, 643 Teton Trail, Frankfort, KY 40601.
Published in The Anderson News on Dec. 19, 2019