Lorraine M. Bottom, 92, Harrodsburg, died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 at Harrodsburg Health Care Center in Harrodsburg.
Survivors include: a nephew William Endicott of Sacramento, California; a cousin Danny Matherly of Lexington; her friends and care takers Mark and Susan Willmott of Harrodsburg. Other than her parents Lorraine was preceded in death by a sister Evelyn Endicott formerly of Lawrenceburg.
A memorial service will be held at 11a.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at the Springhill Cemetery Pavilion with Bro. Paul Gibson presiding. Burial to follow in the Springhill Cemetery.
The arrangements are entrusted to Sims Funeral Services of Harrodsburg. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.simsfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Anderson News on Dec. 12, 2019