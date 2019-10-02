Lou Elane (Towles) Rose (1937 - 2019)
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - Stewart Sea
  • "Kelly, Steve, and Harry, I am so sorry about Lou. I..."
    - Christy Burgin
  • "Your mother was one of the kindest ladies I've ever known,..."
    - Deanna Drury-Crabb
  • "Prayers for the family and friends. "
    - Florene DeBusk
  • "Lou was a very special lady and contributed so much to..."
    - Laura Hanks
Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home
701 N Main St
LAWRENCEBURG, KY
40342
(502)-839-5151
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home
701 N Main St
LAWRENCEBURG, KY 40342
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home
701 N Main St
LAWRENCEBURG, KY 40342
Lou Elane Towles Rose, 82, wife of the late Robert Rose, died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at Bluegrass Hospice Care Center in Lexington,
Lou is survived by her three sons, Kelly Rose of Dry Ridge, Harry Rose of Lawrenceburg, and Steve Rose of Frankfort.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with services following at 1:00 p.m. at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Bro. Steve Wells and Bro. Jeff Eaton will officiate the service. Burial will follow in Lawrenceburg Cemetery.
Published in The Anderson News on Oct. 3, 2019
