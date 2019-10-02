Lou Elane Towles Rose, 82, wife of the late Robert Rose, died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at Bluegrass Hospice Care Center in Lexington,
Lou is survived by her three sons, Kelly Rose of Dry Ridge, Harry Rose of Lawrenceburg, and Steve Rose of Frankfort.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with services following at 1:00 p.m. at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Bro. Steve Wells and Bro. Jeff Eaton will officiate the service. Burial will follow in Lawrenceburg Cemetery.
Published in The Anderson News on Oct. 3, 2019