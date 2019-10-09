Louis H. Sea, 82, of Lawrenceburg, widower of Phyllis Hamlin Sea, died Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at his residence.
He was born in Mercer County to the late Millard and Mattie Irene Drury Sea. He was a member at Fairview Christian Church; attended Salvisa Methodist Church; he was retired from General Electric where he worked for 37 years on the assembly line; and worked at Gash Memorial Chapel as a door greeter for 14 years.
Louis is survived by five children, Marty (Dianne) Sea, Mike (Cristy) Sea, both of Anton, Texas, Timmy (Linda) Sea, Taylorsville, Barbara (Greg) Hodges, Anton, Texas and Kathy (Craig) Stone, of Wylie, Texas; three step-children, Anthony (Sherri) Hamlin, Salvisa, Dale (Sherri) Hamlin, Lexington and Paula (Scott) Pitcock, of Salvisa; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 3 nieces, Debbie Goodlett, Jennifer (Glen) Drury and Susan (Larry) Beasley, all of Lawrenceburg; and a special friend, Mary Bell Welch, of Lawrenceburg.
Along with his wife and parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Coy Sea.
Funeral services were Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Gash Memorial Chapel. Bro. David Green officiated. Burial followed in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation was from 2 to 8 p.m. on Monday.
Casket bearers will be Mike Sea, Marty Sea, Timmy Sea, Anthony Hamlin, Dale Hamlin, Spencer Sea and Nick Sea. Honorary bearers will be Danny Welch, Glen Drury, Larry Beasley, Salvisa Methodist Church, and Scott Pitcock.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Fairview Church Cemetery Fund, 1730 Fairview Road, Lawrenceburg, KY 40342.
Published in The Anderson News on Oct. 10, 2019