Mable Frances Ripy Smith, 97, of Lawrenceburg, widow of James B. "JB" Smith, died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at her residence.
Mrs. Smith was born in Anderson County to the late Clarence and Mary Bell Watts Ripy. She was a member of Anderson Christian Church where she helped with the Retired Angels; retired from Brown and Williamson, Inc. as an inspector after 25 years of service; and enjoyed traveling, camping, and spending time with her family.
Mable is survived by her son, Gary Lewis (Sheri) Smith, of Louisville; six grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren; and her sister, Ruby Smith, of Lawrenceburg.
She was preceded in death by two sons, Doug and Mike Smith; and five brothers and sisters.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 at Gash Memorial Chapel with Bro. Jonathan Gleason. Burial will follow in Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 to 1 p.m. Wednesday prior to the service.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 663 Teton Trail, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601.
Published in The Anderson News on Nov. 30, 2019