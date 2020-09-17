Or Copy this URL to Share

Mansoor Bozorgzad, 80, husband of 55 years to Joy Bruno Bozorgzad, died Sept. 3, 2020 at U.K. Chandler Hospital in Lexington.

Including his wife, Mansoor is survived by a son, Cameron Bozorgzad and his siblings, Ashraf, Motaram, Hosien, Ahmad, Mahmood, and Ali Reza Bozorgzad.

Visitation was on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 Funeral Mass followed at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Lawrenceburg. Fr. Jeff Estacio officiated the service. Burial followed in Lawrenceburg Cemetery.



