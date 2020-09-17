1/
Mansoor Bozorgzad
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mansoor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mansoor Bozorgzad, 80, husband of 55 years to Joy Bruno Bozorgzad, died Sept. 3, 2020 at U.K. Chandler Hospital in Lexington.
Including his wife, Mansoor is survived by a son, Cameron Bozorgzad and his siblings, Ashraf, Motaram, Hosien, Ahmad, Mahmood, and Ali Reza Bozorgzad.
Visitation was on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 Funeral Mass followed at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Lawrenceburg. Fr. Jeff Estacio officiated the service. Burial followed in Lawrenceburg Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Anderson News from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
St. Lawrence Catholic Church
Send Flowers
SEP
8
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
St. Lawrence Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home
701 N Main St
LAWRENCEBURG, KY 40342
(502) 839-5151
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
22 entries
September 9, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Donald and Sue Sims
Family
September 8, 2020
Dear Joy, Cameron, and all family -
As I lay there last night, I could not sleep for these words and thoughts kept coming to me... I’ll always remember Mansoor’s smile and laugh, how he always made everyone feel so welcome and at ease. He brought happiness to so many people. Hannah even said she felt the same even though she was much younger when she met Mansoor. May the memories you’ve made together remain forever in your hearts. May his gentle soul be up in Heaven above so that with all the angels and saints he may sing glory and praise to our God and Father forever and ever. Amen.
Michelle Bennett & family
Family
September 8, 2020
I've had nothing but beautiful memories with uncle Mansoor. His spirit lives in all of us.

My deepest condolences to Joy and their family during this difficult time. All my love is with you.
Saghar
Family
September 8, 2020
What a gracious and kind man.
Theresa Bergmann
Theresa Bergmann
Family
September 8, 2020
Loving Light Dishgarden
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Ken Hogstn
September 8, 2020
I knew Mansoor since I entered the Abadan Institute of Technology in 1957 in Iran. We used to play together in the soccer team of that college, He was a fun guy and everyone loved to hang on with him. He was the best goal keeper I have ever seen. His wife Joy was a close friend of my wife Badri and we continued to see each other after we graduated from college . The last time I visited Joy and Mansoor was June 2019 in Lex Ky
We had a wonderful time together .
Mansoor will always be remembered by his friends and he will be in our heart forever
God bless him.

Ali Salehian
an old friend of the family
Ali Salehian
Friend
September 8, 2020
So sorry for your loss
carol hall
Friend
September 8, 2020
I am proud of my self to have a Brother, that regardless of religion or nationality or color everybody say good things about him and he was loved among them.Thanks to his dear wife Joy and his wonderful son Cameron that will keep his memories alive. Alireza
Alireza Bozorgzad
Family
September 8, 2020
Joy,
I am so saddened by the loss of Bo's presence in all of our lives. May you find peace and comfort in your memories with him. I know that my dad, John Tanner, is going to miss his best friend Bo so very much. He was always so happy every time I was around him, proof of a life well lived! My love goes out to you and your family during this time.

Janna, Michael, Ally & Zadie Gibson
Janna Gibson
Friend
September 7, 2020
Dear Joy and Cameron, and all family, Mansoor will be greatly missed! You are all in our thoughts and prayers. Our hearts go out to you all. Love to you always!
Shelly, Hannah, Cory and Marin
Family
September 7, 2020
You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers. Bo was such a great person. I worked with him for several years at the sewer dept. He and John Tanner were a team.
Carolyn Atha
Friend
September 6, 2020
Dearest Joy and Cameronx and all if the family.
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love and miss Mansoor always. You are all in our hearts, thoughts and prayers.
Lori Nicolay
Family
September 6, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Prayers for you and your family.
Libby Harris
Friend
September 6, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Anise Hayes
September 5, 2020
Peaceful Passage Arrangement
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
September 5, 2020
To Joy and family,
So sorry to hear about Mansoor and our deepest sympathy goes out to all of you. May the sadness that you are all feeling at this time be lessened by all the beautiful memories that you all shared together and hope they sustain you during the difficult times. May God give you His abundant love to help fill the emptiness and may the loneliness be short-lived knowing that you are surrounded by family and friends.

God Bless all of you,
Susan and Ken Rue
Susan and Ken Rue
Friend
September 4, 2020
In Our Thoughts Arrangement-BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
September 4, 2020
Sorry for your loss he's with my daddy. Dennis
Donna Blair
Friend
September 4, 2020
So sorry he's with Dennis now.
Barbara Blair
Friend
September 3, 2020
Joy,
So sorry for your loss. I know that you and your son and family as well as John will miss Bo so much.

Scootie
Ann Tripp
Friend
September 3, 2020
Ann Tripp
Friend
September 3, 2020
Joy, I am so sorry for the loss of your husband. You and your entire family will be in my prayers.
MaryKaye Peyton
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved