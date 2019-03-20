Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Marion Hanks Wilson, 81, husband for 61 years to Ruby Frances Robinson Wilson, of Lawrenceburg, died Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at his residence.

Mr. Wilson was born in Lawrenceburg, to the late Montgomery Thomas and Margaret Louise Hanks. He was a member of Sand Spring Baptist Church; Charter Member of Stringtown Ruritan Club; and was a former assembly line worker for IBM for 30 years.

Along with his wife, Marion is survived by a son, Aubrey Keith "Shotgun" Wilson, Lawrenceburg; brother, Billy (Judy) Wilson, Harrodsburg; nephew, Jeff (Mary) Wilson, of Mercer County.

Funeral services were Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Gash Memorial Chapel. Dr. Mike Hamrick officiated. Burial followed in Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Visitation was Friday.

Pall bearers will be Ronnie Peach, Ricky Hanks, Johnny Whitehead, Johnny Hanks, Jimmy Hanks, and Woody Phillips. Honorary bearers will be Thomas Edward Chapman, Daryel Earlywine, Gary Royalty, David Royalty, Lois Von Chilton, and Doug Dennis.

Funeral Home Gash Memorial Chapel

322 South Main Street

Lawrenceburg , KY 40342-0316

(502) 839-6901

