Marshall "Junior" Gash Jr., 76, of Waddy passed away on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at his home.

Marshall was a member and Elder of Mt. Eden Christian Church. He was member of Salt River Christian Men's Fellowship. He was retired from General Electric. He was a farmer and after his retirement ran a lawn service for several years. He loved hunting, fishing, golf and crouquette.

He was preceded in death in Feb by his wife of 56 years, Sherry Jo Stodghill Gash; and his father, Marshall Gash, Sr.

He is survived by his mother, Louise Gash of Lawrenceburg; his sons, Barry Michael Gash of Waddy; John Scott Gash (Aleah) of Shelbyville; his daughter, Laura Beth Gash Nafrady (Jonathan) of Waddy; his 9 grandchildren, Benjamin Gash, Jonathan Gash, Michael Gash (Madeline), Brayden Gash, Haylee Gash, Jacob Nafrady, Shelby Nafrady, Jase Nafrady, Emma Nafrady, her 2 great grandchildren, Zachary Gash, Ella Gash; his sisters, Rita Wells (Donald); Carla Durr (Rodney) and brother, Terry Gash (Suzette) all of Lawrenceburg.

Funeral services was Tuesday, at the Shannon Funeral Home. Burial will be in Grove Hill Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Mt. Eden Christian Church, Camp Calvary or Hosparus.



