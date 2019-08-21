Marshall McGaughey, 93, husband of the late Louise Waldridge McGaughey, passed away Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 at Signature Healthcare – Spencer County.
Born Aug. 24, 1925 in Spencer County, Marshall was the son of the late Devert and Pearl Harley McGaughey.
Along with his wife and parents, Marshall was preceded in death by his siblings, Louis McGaughey, Raymond McGaughey, Eden Case, Matilda Kelley, and Edith Waldridge.
Marshall was a farmer and formerly worked for the KY State Road Department and Square D. He was a member of Van Buren Baptist Church where he served as deacon.
Marshall is survived by his four children, Helen Hood (husband Larry) of Chaplin, Lonnie McGaughey (wife Linda) and Wanda Drury (husband Jackie), both of Lawrenceburg, and Shelia McGaughey of Chaplin; four grandchildren, Brian Drury, Stacy (David) Duke, Kalan Hood and Luke Price; five great grandchildren Kyle Drury, Tyler Duke, Jake Hood, Emma Hood, and Adelle Hood.
Visitation was held Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Funeral services was held Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Bro. Lee Smith and Bro. Josh Buice officiated the service. Burial followed in Highview Cemetery in Chaplin. Serving as pallbearers were Brian Drury, Kalan Hood, Jacob Hood, Kyle Drury, Luke Price, and David Duke. Honorary bearers were Stacy Duke, Tyler, Adelle Hood, and Emma Hood.
Memorials are suggested to the Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation, P.O. Box 871847, Kansas City, MO 64187-1847.
Published in The Anderson News on Aug. 22, 2019