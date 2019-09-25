Martha Ann (Colyer) Hughes

Guest Book
  • "I have enjoyed Martha's friendship over the past few years..."
    - Jan Larson
  • "We are so sorry to hear of Marthas passing. Just know that..."
    - New Life Christian Fellowship Church Garrett Franklin and Friends
Service Information
Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home
701 N Main St
LAWRENCEBURG, KY
40342
(502)-839-5151
Obituary
Send Flowers

Martha Ann Colyer Hughes, 81, wife of the late William Curle Hughes, died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
Martha is survived by her nephew, James Leigh Colyer of Frankfort; her sister-in-law, Ann Henry Colyer of Frankfort.
A time of visitation will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Alton Christian Church, 1686 Old Frankfort Rd., Lawrenceburg, KY. Services will follow, led by the American Legion Ladies' Auxiliary, followed by a memorial service led by Bro. Noal Cotton, Jr.
Arrangements are entrusted to Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home.
Published in The Anderson News on Sept. 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.