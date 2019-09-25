Martha Ann Colyer Hughes, 81, wife of the late William Curle Hughes, died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
Martha is survived by her nephew, James Leigh Colyer of Frankfort; her sister-in-law, Ann Henry Colyer of Frankfort.
A time of visitation will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Alton Christian Church, 1686 Old Frankfort Rd., Lawrenceburg, KY. Services will follow, led by the American Legion Ladies' Auxiliary, followed by a memorial service led by Bro. Noal Cotton, Jr.
Arrangements are entrusted to Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home.
Published in The Anderson News on Sept. 26, 2019