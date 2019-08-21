Service Information Gash Memorial Chapel 322 South Main Street Lawrenceburg , KY 40342-0316 (502)-839-6901 Send Flowers Death Notice

Mary Anna Davenport Drury, 85, of Lawrenceburg, widow of William Oscar Drury, died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 at her residence.

She was born in Lawrenceburg to the late Doran K. and Bertha Mae McCoy Davenport. She was a member at Claylick United Methodist Church; graduate of Anderson County High School and retired from Kentucky State Government where she worked in the payroll department.

Ms. Drury is survived by a brother-in-law, Roy Carter, Lawrenceburg; sister-in-law, Marie Davenport, both of Lawrenceburg; and many nieces and nephews.

Along with her husband and parents she was preceded in death by a daughter, Barbara Ann Dotson; sister, Elgeather Sharp; four brothers, Delbert, Cecil, J.T., and Aubrey Davenport; and son-in-law, Donald Dotson. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 at Gash Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Charlie Shoemaker officiating. Burial will follow in Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Casket bearers will be Freddy Carter, Justin Shifflett, Johnny Davenport, Luther Davenport, Ray Caldwell and Alton Warford. Honorary bearers will be Dudley Davenport, Richard Davenport, Wesley Sharp and her Sunday School Class.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Anderson County Humane Society, 1410 Versailles Road, Lawrenceburg, KY 40342 or Claylick United Methodist Church Building Fund, 225 Claylick Church Road, Salvisa, KY 40372.

Published in The Anderson News on Aug. 22, 2019

