Mary Jane Hamrick
{ "" }
Mary Jane Hamrick, 99, widow of Brasil W. Hamrick, died Sunday, Nov 29, 2020 at her residence.
Mary was survived by three children, Brasil W. (Julia) Hamrick, Jr., of Verona, VA, Sally Ann Hamrick, Durham, NC and Mary Lou (Michael) Ray, Lawrenceburg, KY; brother, Jack Calain, Elkins, WV; five grandchildren, Nancye Jane (Greg) Taylor, Steven (Jessica) Seeberger, Emily Mae Hamrick, Leah Hamrick, and Nathan Hamrick; ten great-grandchildren.
Along with her husband she was preceded in death by a brother, Ervin Calain.
A graveside service will be held Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at noon at Cunningham Memorial Park in St. Albans, WV with Greg Taylor officiating.
Serving as casket bearers will be her great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Gideons International, PO Box 61, Lawrenceburg, KY 40342 or Bluegrass Care Navigators, 663 Teton Trail, Frankfort, KY 40601.

Published in The Anderson News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Cunningham Memorial Park
