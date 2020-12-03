1/
Melissa Dawn Day
1974 - 2020
Milissa Dawn Day, 46, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at the Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
Melissa was born Aug. 24, 1974 in Lexington, to the late Willis Clyde Day and Birdie Frances Howard Day.
Milissa was a homemaker. She enjoyed riding motorcycles, dancing, skulls and her tattoos. She was a wild and free spirit, who loved people, friends and family. But her greatest joy was her children and grandbabies.
Milissa is survived by her three children, Charles Robinson, Caitlynn Robinson and Bridgette Robinson, all of Lawrenceburg; a brother, Dewayne Day, of Nicholasville; two grandchildren, Reeclynn Hays and Wynter Blevins;
Private services will be observed at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Bro. Scott Osborn will officiate the service.
Memorials are suggested to the Milissa Day Memorial Fund, c/o Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home, P.O. Box 730, Lawrenceburg, KY 40342.

Published in The Anderson News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
