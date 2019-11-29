Meredith June Taylor Hyatt, 90, of Lawrenceburg, widow of Jess Allen Hyatt, passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 at UK Medical Center.
Mrs. Hyatt was born in Barbourville, Kentucky to the late Jacob Isaac and Verdie Hart Taylor. She was a member of First Baptist Church and Fidelis Sunday School, and also worked in the nursery; she worked for Kentucky State Government as a loan officer for the Credit Union where she retired after many years; and was a retired seamstress from Union Underwear for 27 years.
June is survived by a daughter, Brenda Hyatt Middleton; son, Billy Davis (Betty Carolyn) Hyatt, both of Lawrenceburg; three grandchildren, Amy (Eric) Downing, Lawrenceburg, Tiffany (Aaron Shelton) Hyatt, Louisville, Gerry Allen (Allison) Hyatt, Lawrenceburg; seven great-grandchildren, Jacob Downing, Jessica Downing, Kelli Hyatt, Cadence Robinson, McKenzie Hyatt, Jackson Hyatt, Harley Hyatt; and brother, William C. (Faye) Taylor, of Indiana.
She was preceded in death by three sisters, Ruby Halcomb, Beulah Blanton, and Edna Taylor; and son-in-law, Mike Middleton.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at Gash Memorial Chapel with Dr. Robert F. Ehr officiating. Burial will follow in Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Visitation 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and prior to service on Saturday.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the First Baptist Church "From the Heart Fund," 111 North Main Street, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342.
Published in The Anderson News on Nov. 30, 2019