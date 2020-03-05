Michael Brian VanEtten, 53, of Lexington, died, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 in Lexington. Michael is the husband of Kimberly (Wright) Baker-VanEtten.
Including his wife, Michael is survived by his mother, Carolyn Ann (Krum) VanEtten of Port Ewen, New York; a son Kailor VanEtten; four step children and a brother, Will VanEtten, Port Ewen, New York.
Services for Michael were Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Pastor Terry Lee, Michael Ivey and Bro. Jesse Morris officiated. Burial followed in Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Visitation was Saturday.
Pallbearers were; Richard Wright, James Wright, Michael Wright, Gage Mitchell, Bill Cole and Mike Ivey.
Memorials are suggested to the Michael VanEtten Memorial Fund, c/o Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home, P.O. Box 730, Lawrenceburg, KY 40342.
Published in The Anderson News on Mar. 6, 2020