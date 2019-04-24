Michael Carey

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Carey.
Service Information
Gash Memorial Chapel
322 South Main Street
Lawrenceburg, KY
40342-0316
(502)-839-6901
Obituary
Send Flowers

Michael Carey, 66, of Lawrenceburg, died Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
He was born in Frankfort, to the late G.H. Carey and Jeanette Coke Carey.
He is survived by a brother and sister-in-law Eddie and Angie; 5 nephews, Justin, David, Jarrod, Cody, and Chase; niece, Courtney; 2 great nephews, Channing and Tucker; 3 great nieces, Kenadi, Layne, and Aubrey. Michael was a friend to so many & loved by so many!
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Gash Memorial Chapel with Bro. Albert Peach officiating. Burial will follow in Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday.
Published in The Anderson News on Apr. 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.