Michael Carey, 66, of Lawrenceburg, died Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
He was born in Frankfort, to the late G.H. Carey and Jeanette Coke Carey.
He is survived by a brother and sister-in-law Eddie and Angie; 5 nephews, Justin, David, Jarrod, Cody, and Chase; niece, Courtney; 2 great nephews, Channing and Tucker; 3 great nieces, Kenadi, Layne, and Aubrey. Michael was a friend to so many & loved by so many!
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Gash Memorial Chapel with Bro. Albert Peach officiating. Burial will follow in Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday.
Published in The Anderson News on Apr. 25, 2019