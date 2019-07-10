A Bloomfield resident, Mrs. Mildred Ann Hagan, 91, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019 at her residence. She was born May 12, 1928 in Nelson County to the late William Snyder and Effie Stevens Chowning. She was a homemaker and farmer, was a member of the Willisburg Church of Christ, and was a good mother.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Willis Hagan, and a son, Darrell Hagan.
She is survived by 3 daughters, Linda (Roger) Royalty of Fisherville, Barbara (Dwight) Conway of Lawrenceburg, Pat (Bernie) Disponett of Bloomfield, 4 sons, Jerry (Kathy) Hagan, Marty (Nicole) Hagan, both of Lawrenceburg, Charles Hagan of Bardstown, Mikey (Melissa) Hagan of Bloomfield, her sister, Emma Neal Chowning of Bloomfield, as well as 15 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Funeral services were held st 1:30 p.m. Monday, July 8, 2019 at Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Bro. Charlie Blevins officiates. Interment was in Big Spring Cemetery. Visitation was Sunday from 3 to 8 p.m. Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Anderson News on July 11, 2019