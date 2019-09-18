Nancy Helen Davenport Yocum, 87, widow of Marvin Yocum died Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
Born May 10, 1932 in Mercer County, she was the daughter of the late Samuel Walter and Alma Demaree Davenport. She was a member of the Hopewell Baptist Church and was the owner and proprietor of The Candy House. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, crocheting, quilting, making donuts and gardening.
Survivors include two sons: Samuel (Roxie) Baumstark of Lawrenceburg and Donald Mac (Julia) Yocum of Frankfort; two daughters: Renetta Purvis of Perryville and Sandy (Cliff) Lee of Carolina Shores, North Carolina; and 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services were held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 at Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery. Tommy Warford officiated.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery, 1545 Talmage Mayo Road, Harrodsburg, Ky 40330 or Gideon's International, P.O. Box 176, Harrodsburg, Ky 40330.
Published in The Anderson News on Sept. 19, 2019