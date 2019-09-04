Nancy Jane (Byrd) Maddox

Obituary
Nancy Jane Byrd Maddox, 60, died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 at her home.
Nancy is survived by her two sons, Brandon S. (Amanda) Maddox of Lawrenceburg and Kyle Lucas (Christine) Maddox of Harrodsburg; her siblings, Ben Byrd, Vina Margaret Gay, Ralph Dean Byrd, and Chester Byrd, all of Lawrenceburg.
Visitation was held 11 to1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 followed by the service at 1:00 p.m. at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Burial followed in Lawrenceburg Cemetery.
Published in The Anderson News on Sept. 5, 2019
