Nettie Jane Peach, 93, of Lawrenceburg, current resident at Dominion Senior Living of Frankfort, died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
She was born in Anderson County to the late Susie Searcy and Thomas Hudson Peach. She was a member at First Christian Church; former member at Shiloh Christian Church and retired from the Commonwealth of Kentucky where she worked as a Transportation License Division employee. She was a member of the Business and Professional Women's Club and the Democratic Women's Club.
Ms. Peach is survived by several nieces and nephews.
Nettie was preceded in death by 5 sisters, Frances Neal, Mattie Bruner, Annie L. Sea, Susie V. Burge and Catherine Sparrow; and four brothers, William, Vernon, Herman, and JB Peach.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 (today) at Gash Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Jim Wheeler officiating. Burial will follow in Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. prior to the service.
Casket bearers will be Allen Sparrow, David Sparrow, Chris Bryant, Ricky Spaulding, Jim McMurry and Gilbert Sea.
Memorial contributions are suggested to First Christian Church, 300 S. Main St., Lawrenceburg, KY 40342.
Published in The Anderson News on Dec. 19, 2019