Service Information Carey & Son Funeral Home 216 East Main Street Springfield , KY 40069 (859)-336-3856 Visitation 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM Carey & Son Funeral Home 216 East Main Street Springfield , KY 40069 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Bethlehem Baptist Church Funeral service 11:00 AM Bethlehem Baptist Church Obituary

The Rev. Oliver Clay Hawkins Sr., 92, of the Texas community of Washington County, passed away at 5:16 p.m., Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Heritage Hall Nursing Home in Lawrenceburg.

A native of Breckenridge County, he was born on September 25, 1926 to the late Clay Caleb and Awilda Rush Hawkins.

He was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church, a graduate of Hardinsburg High School, attended Campbellsville College, Georgetown College, Western Kentucky University and the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary.

Although Bro. Hawkins served in several churches during his ministry, locally he served as the pastor of Mt. Olivet Baptist Church and the Bethlehem Baptist Church and previously served as the Director of Missions of the Central Association of Kentucky Baptists. He also was a school teacher having taught at Western Anderson School in Anderson County and at Oneida Baptist Institute.

Preceding him in death was his wife, Joy Elaine Otterbach Hawkins on Oct. 4, 2010; three sisters, Anita Jenkins, Doreen Fildes and Gladys Snider and three brothers, Tommy, C.R. and Elzie Hawkins.

Survivors include one son, Oliver Hawkins, Jr. (Valerie) of Morrow, Ohio; five daughters, Anita Landry (Russell) of Houston, Texas, Carla Repp (Ronald) of Jeffersonville, IN, Bonnie Turner (Bob) of Elizabethtown, Peggy Peach (Bobby) of Lawrenceburg and Bette Inman (Norman) of Springfield; fourteen grandchildren; twenty great grandchildren; one sister, Alice Hardcastle (Don) of Tullahoma, Tennessee and one brother, Jerry Hawkins (Geneille) of Amarillo, Texas.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, June 24, 2019 at Bethlehem Baptist Church with the Rev. Larry Gritton, pastor of the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Anderson County and a former student of Bro. Hawkins. He was assisted by the Rev. Kyle Yankey, pastor of the Bethlehem Baptist Church. Burial was in Bethlehem Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were grandsons, Jason Inman, Jeremy Inman, Kyle Hawkins, Clay Crouch, Ben James and Jeremy Teater.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to, Oneida Baptist Institute, P.O. Box 67, Onieda, KY 40972. Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

