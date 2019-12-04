Paula Lynn Hammons Bach, 71, wife of James W. Bach, passed away Dec. 2, 2019 at U.K. Chandler Hospital.
Born Oct. 21, 1948 in Corbin, Paula was the daughter of the late Denver Hammons and Jacqueline Halcomb Hammons.
Along with her parents, Paula was preceded in death by a half-sister, Joyce Faye Hammons; and two half-brothers, Marvin Hammons and Norman Hammons.
Paula retired as the Manager of Human Resources for the Field Services Division of KY State Government and formerly was a teacher at Central Elementary in Corbin. The highlight of Paula's life was her grandson Bennett. She enjoyed watching him play baseball, going on family vacations, cooking, and entertaining. Paula loved animals, especially her dog Kia and cat Kittie.
Including her husband, Paula is survived by her son, James Alton Myers and his wife Denise Dennis Myers of Lawrenceburg; her grandson, Bennett Myers of Lawrenceburg; a sister Bonnie Kellems of Corbin; a half-brother Winston (wife Mabelene) Hammons of Greenfield, Indiana; sister-in-law Nell Hammons of Greenfield, Indiana; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 12 p.m to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, followed by the service at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Pastor Gary Ellcessor will officiate the service. Burial will follow in Lawrenceburg Cemetery.
Memorials in memory of Paula Bach are suggested to the Anderson County Humane Society, PO Box 494, Lawrenceburg, KY 40342.
Published in The Anderson News on Dec. 5, 2019