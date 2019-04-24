Peggy Sue Byrd

Death Notice
Peggy Sue Byrd, 52, of Lawrenceburg, died April 17, 2019 in Lawrenceburg.
Peggy is survived by two sisters, Margaret Gay and Nancy Maddox, both of Lawrenceburg; three brothers, Ben E. Byrd, Dean Byrd and Chester Byrd, all of Lawrenceburg.
Services were Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home with Pastor Sharol Byrd and Associate Pastor Margaret Gay officiating. Burial followed in Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Visitation was Saturday.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home.
Published in The Anderson News on Apr. 25, 2019
