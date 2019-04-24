Peggy Sue Byrd, 52, of Lawrenceburg, died April 17, 2019 in Lawrenceburg.
Peggy is survived by two sisters, Margaret Gay and Nancy Maddox, both of Lawrenceburg; three brothers, Ben E. Byrd, Dean Byrd and Chester Byrd, all of Lawrenceburg.
Services were Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home with Pastor Sharol Byrd and Associate Pastor Margaret Gay officiating. Burial followed in Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Visitation was Saturday.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home.
Published in The Anderson News on Apr. 25, 2019