Ralph Franklin "Ralphie" Gamble, Jr., 58, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at his home.
Ralphie is survived by his four children, Joseph Riley, Nathan Gamble, Kevin Gamble and Chasity Killion, all of Lawrenceburg; a sister, Sandra Gamble of Richmond; his ex-wife, Karen Gamble-Peffer of Lawrenceburg; and his beloved dogs, Spot, Skeeter, and Brownie.
Visitation was held Tuesday, March 10, followed by the service at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Bro. Bill Wise officiated the service. Burial with military honors was held Tuesday, March 10, at Camp Nelson National Cemetery in Jessamine County.
Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.ritchieandpeach.com.
Published in The Anderson News on Mar. 14, 2020