Guest Book
  • "A True Friend! Frankfort will Miss You, and I will most..."
    - Michael Biddle
  • "Ralph was my best friend, he was always their for me and..."
    - Charlie Hughes
  •  
    - Steve Broughton
  • "I have so many memories with Ralphy. His mom and dad, Mamaw..."
    - Bubba Gamble
  •  
    - Ronnie Adams
Service Information
Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home
701 N Main St
LAWRENCEBURG, KY
40342
(502)-839-5151
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home
701 N Main St
LAWRENCEBURG, KY
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:30 AM
Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home
701 N Main St
LAWRENCEBURG, KY
Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
1:30 PM
Camp Nelson National Cemetery
Jessamine County, KY
Obituary
Ralph Franklin "Ralphie" Gamble, Jr., 58, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at his home.
Ralphie is survived by his four children, Joseph Riley, Nathan Gamble, Kevin Gamble and Chasity Killion, all of Lawrenceburg; a sister, Sandra Gamble of Richmond; his ex-wife, Karen Gamble-Peffer of Lawrenceburg; and his beloved dogs, Spot, Skeeter, and Brownie.
Visitation was held Tuesday, March 10, followed by the service at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Bro. Bill Wise officiated the service. Burial with military honors was held Tuesday, March 10, at Camp Nelson National Cemetery in Jessamine County.
Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.ritchieandpeach.com.
Published in The Anderson News on Mar. 14, 2020
