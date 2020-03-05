Raymond Edward Perkins, 88, husband of the late Pauline Gay McGaughey Perkins, died Tuesday, Feb.25, 2020 at his home in Lawrenceburg.
Raymond is survived by his two children, Clarence Perkins of Lawrenceburg and Karen Jones of Virginia Beach, Virginia; a step-daughter, Gayla Powell of Lawrenceburg; his friend and caregiver, Lisa Walker of Lawrenceburg; and a sister, Grace.
Funeral was Saturday, Feb. 29 at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Bro. Noal Cotton, Jr. officiated the service. Burial followed in Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Visitation was Friday at the funeral home.
Published in The Anderson News on Mar. 6, 2020