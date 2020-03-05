Raymond Edward Perkins

  • "Thinking of you Gayla. Im glad you introduced me to Papaw..."
    - Aimee Cox
  • "I loved my Uncle Raymond very much. He had such a great..."
    - Stephanie Perkins-Dimitroff
  • "Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us..."
    - Linda Dimichele
  • "I am sorry to hear about Raymonds death. I send..."
    - Mary Anne Vienneau
  • "We want to send all of you our sincere condolences at this..."
    - Garrett Franklin and Members New Life Christian Fellowship Church
Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home
701 N Main St
LAWRENCEBURG, KY
40342
(502)-839-5151
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home
701 N Main St
LAWRENCEBURG, KY 40342
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home
701 N Main St
LAWRENCEBURG, KY 40342
View Map
Raymond Edward Perkins, 88, husband of the late Pauline Gay McGaughey Perkins, died Tuesday, Feb.25, 2020 at his home in Lawrenceburg.
Raymond is survived by his two children, Clarence Perkins of Lawrenceburg and Karen Jones of Virginia Beach, Virginia; a step-daughter, Gayla Powell of Lawrenceburg; his friend and caregiver, Lisa Walker of Lawrenceburg; and a sister, Grace.
Funeral was Saturday, Feb. 29 at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Bro. Noal Cotton, Jr. officiated the service. Burial followed in Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Visitation was Friday at the funeral home.
Published in The Anderson News on Mar. 6, 2020
