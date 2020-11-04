1/1
Raymond Eugene Shely
Raymond Eugene Shely, 94, passed away peacefully at his home in Lexington, on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. He was a World War II Navy veteran, having served in the Marshall Islands, Carolina Islands, Okinawa Japan, and the Hawaiian Islands.
He later returned to Japan and built a church there with his mission group. He was retired from IBM, a longstanding member and elder of NorthEast Christian Church and present member of Broadway Christian Church. He was born to the late Floyd and Gippie Shely of Anderson County.
Survivors include four children: Susan Paulette (Bill) Craig of Loveland, Ohio, Patricia Ann (Tom) Mahany of Cincinnati, Ohio, Alan Ray (Carolyn) Shely and Rebecca Elkins (Greg) Yeary of Lexington, 14 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Also surviving are sisters Thelma McGuire of Shelbyville and Mary Helen (Gene) Welsh of Lawrenceburg, brother Donald (Ruby) Shely of Lawrenceburg and sister-in-law Cora Mae Shely of Shelbyville. Raymond is preceded in death by his wife, Aileen, of 72 years; two sisters, Nannie Stout and Bonnie Casey and two brothers, William Shely and Harry Shely. Raymond was a beloved husband, father, granddaddy, PaPaw, great granddaddy, and friend to many.
We will miss him terribly, but his legacy of love, faith, patience and kindness will never be forgotten. Neither will the many rides we all took in his restored 1945 USA military jeep.
Visitation was on Wednesday, at NorthEast Christian Church, 990 Star Shoot Pkwy, Lexington, KY 40509. Graveside Service will be at Sand Springs Cemetery, Lawrenceburg.Due to a family member with a compromised immune system, masks will be required and social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Raymond's memory can be made to Broadway Christian Church, 187 N. Broadway Lexington KY 40507.
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home is serving the family.

Published in The Anderson News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
NorthEast Christian Church
NOV
4
Funeral service
01:00 PM
NorthEast Christian Church
NOV
4
Graveside service
03:30 PM
Sand Springs Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
463 East Main
Lexington, KY 40507
859-252-6767
November 3, 2020
Thoughts of Tranquility Floor Basket
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
November 1, 2020
Dear Alan, Carolyn and family,
Please accept my deepest sympathy in Ray's passing. Aileen and Ray were very nice to me. I remember my husband coming home with stories about Ray when they worked together at IBM. Ray had his utmost respect. When I met Ray, I felt the same. He was truly a "Good and faithful servant".
Rosa Floyd
Friend
