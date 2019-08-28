Richard Allen "T-Bone" Montgomery (1936 - 2019)
Service Information
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Obituary
Richard Allen "T-Bone" Montgomery, 83, of Salvisa, husband of Mary Bell Hill, died Thursday at Baptist Health. He was born Aug. 16,1936, in Mercer County, to the late Denton and the late Helen Beatrice (Phillips) Montgomery.
T-Bone was a lifelong farmer. He was a member of the Salvisa Baptist Church, Salvisa Ruitan Club, and the Mercer County School Board where he was a former chairman.
Richard is survived by: his wife: Mary Bell (Hill) Montgomery, two daughters: Mary Lynn (Mark) Gray of Harrodsburg, and Karen (Terry) Weber of Salvisa, three grandchildren, Zachary (Brittney) Gray, Ethan Gray and Lynzie (Josh) Karsner; great grandchild, Grayson Karsner.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Marvin Montgomery.
Services at Ransdell Funeral Chapel. Burial in Lawrenceburg Cemetery.
Published in The Anderson News on Aug. 29, 2019
